The Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2024 (FMAS:24) will be coming to Sandton City, South Africa for the second year, showcasing a growing continent full of potential. This year’s event will be scaling up, featuring Trader Zone, an entirely new stage to cater to a B2C audience.

Held on May 20-22 at the world-famous Sandton Convention Centre, FMAS:24 will be offering plenty of opportunities for a global attendance. The industry’s leading brands, IBs, service providers and more can connect, network, and speak face-to-face with regional and local providers in Africa. This includes engaging directly with a massive pool of potential retail traders.

Registration for the premium event is already live and if you have not already done so, make sure to sign up in advance and skip the lines or wait on-site.

Introducing Trader Zone

FMAS:24 has always focused on premium content through a curated agenda featuring panels, workshops, seminars, keynotes, and more. This year’s event will double the number of stages to include new Trader Zone, a dedicated area for the education and analysis for traders.

Thousands of event attendees can recognize this as the ultimate hub to learn, ask questions, and interact with top analysts and brokers. Attendees can expect to hear from leading traders and analysts in what will be one of the most anticipated stages of the entire event.

The Art of Market Analysis: Finding the Right Direction

The full agenda of FMAS:24 will be released shortly, though prospective attendees can already explore some notable highlights. This includes the upcoming session tailored to the online trading space, ‘The Art of Market Analysis: Finding the Right Direction’, featuring Shah Mohammad, Business Development Manager and Market Analyst at TradingPRO.

Taking place on May 21 from 1230-1250 at Trader Zone, this session will explore diverse strategies. From fundamental analysis to technical indicators, to decoding market trends and guide decision-making, this session has something for all traders.

Whether you're new or veteran in trading, we'll equip you with actionable insights to navigate the complexities of market movements and make informed investment choices.

This is one session you cannot afford to miss and is one of several marquee highlights that will be taking place at Trader Zone. Stay tuned for more updates over the next few weeks as the agenda continues to rollout in full!

Networking Focus

Beyond content, one of the key highlights of the FMAS:24 will be its focus on establishing collaboration and partnerships across borders. With a diverse attendee base representing various sectors of the financial industry, including retail brokers, fintech, investment, and regulatory bodies, the summit serves as a melting pot of ideas and expertise.

Attendees can network and engage with C-suite executives, thought leaders, and much more, covering a total of four industry verticals – online trading, blockchain & digital assets, payments, and fintech. Mark your calendars and join us your peers this May as the global financial industry discovers Africa's full potential!