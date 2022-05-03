Roll out the red carpet and put on your best suits, the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 are here!

About the Awards Ceremony

The awards ceremony aims to recognise top brands in the B2B & B2C online trading and fintech space. The industry’s elite will be battling it out for a multitude of potential awards carefully curated by Ultimate Fintech, the full-service marketing agency, and producers of the legendary iFX EXPO.

Winning one of these prestigious awards doesn’t just offer your brand bragging rights, but garners significant exposure to target audiences around the world.

Every company can claim to be the best, it’s time to prove it.

Categories

There are three different awards categories.

· Broker Awards

These feature global awards such as the Broker of the Year award, the Most Transparent Broker award, as well as the Best Trading Platform.

· Regional Broker Awards

These awards are broken down by region and country including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia/New Zealand to name a few.

· B2B Awards

These include the Best Social Trading Solution award, the Best Institutional Broker, as well as the Best Bridge Provider award.

Timeframe

Nominations are now open, which means that you’ve got until the 23rd of May to shine the spotlight on the brands that go above and beyond for their clients.

The voting round is between the 25th of May and the 1st of June. During this round, the entire industry will be asked to cast their vote.

It all comes together on the 9th of June, where the winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony held on the last day of the iFX EXPO International (as if it wasn’t exciting enough).

How do I nominate and vote?

Applicants have to register and fill out the nomination application form once they login. There will be a public voting system hosted on the website during the voting round as well.

With just over a month to go until the deciding night, it’s time to rally your troops and earn your place among the biggest in the business. The Ultimate Fintech Awards are your platform to skyrocket your brand to international superstardom.

Ready to make it official? Nominate your brand.