UnionWealthsManagement is an absolute top choice for proprietary trading and education, and for good reason.



The firm's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and platforms ensures that every client receives the best possible trading experience.



Due to its close partnership with Eightcap, the firm is able to offer some of the tightest spreads in the industry - making it an attractive option for traders who want to maximize their profits.



In addition to its trading services, UnionWealthsManagement offers a comprehensive education program that sets it apart from other firms in the industry.



The firm's specially developed psychology course, "A Trader's Mind," is a must-have for any trader looking to develop the mental discipline needed to succeed in today's market.



The audio course is designed to help traders overcome the psychological challenges that often come with trading, such as fear, greed, and impatience.

By mastering the mental game of trading, traders are better equipped to make proper decisions and achieve their maximum potential.



UnionWealthsManagement's technical analysis Technical Analysis In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analy In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analy Read this Term video course titled "Mastery Course," is another key component of the firm's education program. With over 100+ video courses, the program teaches traders effective ways to analyze the markets and include complete A to Z trading strategies.



To further support its traders, UnionWealthsManagement offers a personalized trading journal. This tool allows traders to journal their trades and keep up with their performance, which can help them identify patterns and areas for improvement.



By analyzing their trades and keeping a record of their performance, traders are able to make better and more informed trading decisions to achieve great profitability over time.



Another advantage of trading with UnionWealthsManagement is its strong and growing community of traders. The firm's community offers a wealth of knowledge and experience, and traders can connect with each other to share ideas.

By tapping into the collective wisdom of the community, traders can learn from the experiences of others and gain valuable insights that can help them improve their edge.



The firm’s commitment to providing education that is accessible to traders around the world is truly exceptional.



The Mastery Course and A Trader's Mind course are both offered in different languages, making them accessible to traders from all corners of the globe.



This commitment to diversity and inclusivity makes UnionWealthsManagement one of the best firms in the industry, and ensures that its education program is truly world-class.

What Makes UnionWealthsManagement Special?

UnionWealthsManagement has formed a strategic partnership with Eightcap, a popular broker recently awarded “Best MT4 Forex Broker Global 2020”.



The close partnership allows UnionWealthsManagement to offer its clients access to Eightcap's state-of-the-art trading platform, which is known for its fast execution speeds and tight spreads.



In addition to its collaboration with Eightcap, UnionWealthsManagement is also offering two funding models: the Express and the Evaluation.



The Express model is a one-step assessment funding program, while the Evaluation model has two steps to get the real funded account.



Traders who participate in either model will have the opportunity to earn exciting rewards for their performance during the assessment phases.



The two phases of the Evaluation Program have the most competitive benchmarks in the market, with Phase I having a target of only 8%, and Phase II having a target of just 5%. Moreover, the company provides complimentary retakes and extensions. Additionally,



UnionWealthsManagement offers up to 90% profit share on funded accounts, and traders can potentially scale up to a $2M plan with a 25% increase in each cycle.



UnionWealthsManagement's dedication to customer support is also noteworthy. Traders have access to 24/7 support with a dedicated account manager to help them navigate any issues or questions they may have.



What truly makes UnionWealthsManagement unique from its competitors in the funding space is its commitment to serving all kinds of traders with all trading styles. The firm's cutting-edge technology and smooth payment options make it easy for traders to get started and manage their accounts.

The path to financial freedom for a trader is typically filled with challenges; however, the UWM team endeavors to alleviate that journey by providing around-the-clock dedicated customer support and a group of over 20 professionals.

Company Information: UnionWealthsManagement is a company that is registered and operates from offices in both the UAE and Canada.

To learn more about UnionWealthsManagement, visit

https://unionwealthsmanagement.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unionwealthsmanagement/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UWMTRADING