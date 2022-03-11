Ever since the pandemic came and changed our lives forever, the financial markets have been seeing a huge influx of participants. Though, these new entrants are coming for a potential profit but not looking to “get rich quick” through leveraged trading and meme investing.

On the contrary, most of these predominantly young professionals are opting for a measured and regular long-term investment approach, depositing fixed sums each month in a bid to grow their capital in a sustainable and lower-risk fashion. Noting the trend taking hold, multi-awarded online broker Libertex decided to create an entirely new account type to respond to the rising demand for lower-risk, unleveraged investment products for this future-minded wave of young investors.

The brand new Libertex Invest account is available to all Libertex retail clients, and comes with a whole host of its unique features.

What makes Libertex Invest so unique?

Perhaps the most attractive feature of the Libertex Invest account is its zero commission, zero fee model. No commission, no SWAPs, no transaction charges. For those looking to make regular purchases of stocks over the long term, this could potentially become a great benefit and will help them save hundreds or even thousands in brokerage costs, which can then be reinvested for potential gains.

Best of all, Libertex Invest clients have an option to choose stocks which generate dividends. They will be credited directly to clients’ Libertex Invest accounts and investors can also hold them for longer periods without worrying about overnight fees. Libertex Invest includes all the big names like Amazon, Google, Apple and Tesla, with several industry options that range from the tech, automotive, industrial, healthcare, entertainment, medicinal cannabis and agrifood sectors.

This means investors can build a highly diversified portfolio, minimizing risk while taking potential advantage of a large amount of upside.

Any fine print conditions?

It might seem like there’s some hidden catch. But really there isn’t! There are just a few small restrictions on the kinds of investments you can perform and that’s all. First, Libertex Invest users are only allowed to long positions on. They can’t sell short and they’re not allowed to trade Libertex’s other high-turnover asset classes CFDs. There is no stop loss, take profit and other pending orders with Libertex Invest either.

The idea is that these investments are to be held for months or even years and so the client will be able to close these positions at their leisure without the need for autonomous assistance. Last but by no means least, this new investment account does not offer “multipliers” or indeed leverage of any kind as the purpose of Libertex Invest is for investors to possibly grow capital with the minimum risks and not attempt to make multiples of one’s initial stake in a matter of days.

Build your own equities nest egg with Libertex Invest

Now that 2020-2021’s darling growth stocks have corrected more than 50%, the time is ripe to start building an equities nest egg. And with this incredible opportunity for commission-free investment, even the most committed day investors would be tempted to set aside a little each month for a rainy day.

As savings account yields look set to remain well below inflation for the foreseeable future, a well-diversified investment in quality stocks is a wise move – even more so when quality companies are available at knock-down prices.

They say that the best time for investing for the long term is always yesterday and the next best is right now, but with today’s massive discounts on high growth stocks, there probably hasn’t been a better time since quite a few years ago.

Register your own Libertex account and see for yourself what makes it so unique!

About Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and other. Libertex also offers commission-free investments of real stocks.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including “The Most Trusted Broker in Europe” (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the Official Trading Partner of Tottenham Hotspur FC bringing the exciting worlds of football and trading together.

Since founded in 1997 the Libertex Group has grown into a diverse group of companies, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world.

The Libertex trading platform is used by Indication Investments Ltd. a Cyprus Investment Firm which is regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF Licence number 164/12.

For more information about Libertex visit https://libertex.com/

The value of investment in stocks and shares can fall as well as rise, so you may get back less than you invested. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Jurisdictional limitations: Libertex Invest is only available in EEA countries.