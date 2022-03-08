With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, another asset has surprisingly become weaponized: the US Treasuries US Treasuries US Treasuries represent securities in the form of government debt instruments issued by the United States Department of the Treasury to finance government spending as an alternative to taxation. US Treasuries actually comprise four different types of marketable treasury securities. This includes Treasury bills, Treasury notes, Treasury bonds, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The US government sells these securities in auctions conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, after which they can be traded in secondary markets. These instruments are extremely liquid and are backed by the full faith and credit of the US. This means that the government promises to raise money by any legally available means to repay them. Why Invest in US Treasuries?Consequently, Treasuries reflect some of the world’s lowest-risk investments. The most prominent of these is the 10-year yield for US Treasuries, which helps give a snapshot of the US economy and investor sentiment.Several factors can impact US Treasury yields, ranging from interest rates, economic growth metrics, and inflation. Overall, the prices and yields of US Treasuries move in opposite directions and are dependent on investor sentiment in relating to economic performance. For example, if investors are feeling optimistic about the state of the US economy, then they are less likely to invest their money in low-risk Treasuries. As such, they are more likely to trade assets deemed riskier. In this instance, the price of Treasuries dip and yields rise.By extension, with pessimism surrounding the outlook of the US economy, investors often prefer safe haven assets, with US Treasuries being a top option. Investors are more interested in and purchase Treasuries, causing the price to increase and yields to decline. US Treasuries represent securities in the form of government debt instruments issued by the United States Department of the Treasury to finance government spending as an alternative to taxation. US Treasuries actually comprise four different types of marketable treasury securities. This includes Treasury bills, Treasury notes, Treasury bonds, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The US government sells these securities in auctions conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, after which they can be traded in secondary markets. These instruments are extremely liquid and are backed by the full faith and credit of the US. This means that the government promises to raise money by any legally available means to repay them. Why Invest in US Treasuries?Consequently, Treasuries reflect some of the world’s lowest-risk investments. The most prominent of these is the 10-year yield for US Treasuries, which helps give a snapshot of the US economy and investor sentiment.Several factors can impact US Treasury yields, ranging from interest rates, economic growth metrics, and inflation. Overall, the prices and yields of US Treasuries move in opposite directions and are dependent on investor sentiment in relating to economic performance. For example, if investors are feeling optimistic about the state of the US economy, then they are less likely to invest their money in low-risk Treasuries. As such, they are more likely to trade assets deemed riskier. In this instance, the price of Treasuries dip and yields rise.By extension, with pessimism surrounding the outlook of the US economy, investors often prefer safe haven assets, with US Treasuries being a top option. Investors are more interested in and purchase Treasuries, causing the price to increase and yields to decline. Read this Term. As such, going forward some thought should be given about their role and their actual value.

Ukrainian War Waves Goodbye to Sovereign Immunity

If you are country or central bank which is holding US Treasuries or other government debt at a bank beyond your own borders, you now know that those may be seized by the United States or the European Union.

This means at least three things:

1.US Treasuries can no longer be seen as “neutral money”

2.Holding US Treasuries might be painful wrong idea as of now, a security risk even, especially for countries which might have (or potentially have) some sort of a run-in with the US.

3.Holding US Treasures results in a loss of purchasing power as one can easily tell that their yields are trading far below the rate of inflation (ex: 10-year is standing at 1.74% versus a 7.50% CPI).

China should take be taking notes with US treasuries in flux

China holds about a trillion US dollars’ worth of US treasuries and just saw what was previously considered to be a sacrosanct asset, the backbone of the global financial system being frozen, or, depending on interpretations, weaponized.

The rules of the game seem to have changed as freezing assets were previously limited to individuals (like oligarchs) but with these new developments, it might be safe to say that this puts in question the entirety of the US Dollar based global financial system given that the premise of Central Banks holding US Treasuries as a reserve asset is now questionable.

So, what places remain as neutral? Where should central banks store their reserve assets?

Well, physical gold comes immediately to mind but neutrality in its truest form can still be found in Bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term (in theory at least). However, an important point must be made: Bitcoin still seems to be correlated with the stock market, meaning that if we are in fact met with a liquidity crisis, Bitcoin might be just out of reach of being a completely safe haven asset and still see a tumble if the market crashes.

When the major global reserve can simply get “cancelled”, its fragility becomes fairly evident and financial contagion might even be a possibility as the global economic system finds itself extremely leveraged.

Accordingly, gold remains as the legacy asset and Bitcoin is prone to become more and more important as its demographic tailwinds begin to show.

Could this mean that a global monetary reset might be in the making?

One cannot simply overlook how global markets have become incredibly interconnected and while the FED is being hawkish, the conflict and its sanctions sadly seem to have the potential to spread.

Moreover, high leverage seems to be a constant, so if institutions have holdings of Russian banks or Russian stocks, things might get a little hectic.

Going forward, one should certainly be prepared for some extreme volatility.

And as Russia will begin to sneeze, we surely hope the rest of the world doesn’t catch a cold.