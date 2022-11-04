ZuluTrade has announced that it will continue its growth in the B2B space with licensed brokers only, terminating agreements that fail to pass its compliance curation process as a part of its new transition to ZuluTrade 2.0.

The move comes in support of its parent company Finvasia Group’s larger vision to revolutionise the industry by creating ethical products and transitioning to a safer and more regulated investment platform for its users.

ZuluTrade has seen over 250% increase in its traffic over the last 6 months. Looking at the increasing global popularity of ZuluTrade, its utmost priority is to protect its investors. ZuluTrade’s plans include partnerships and integrations only with licensed brokers whose activities are monitored and controlled by at least one local regulatory authority.

Licensed brokers complying with a set of guidelines from a regulator aim to reduce risks and aid in better communication that imparts a fair and safe environment to investors. This move will reassure investors and licensed partner brokers of the integrity and legitimacy of ZuluTrade that is echoing the sentiments of its parent company Finvasia in the pursuit of creating an ethical investing ecosystem.

Over the years, ZuluTrade has collaborated with many licensed brokers globally and added several new features to its offering. The ZuluTrade trader program is already regulated for brokers in the EU, it fully complies with the EU framework for auto trading service providers.

Elaborating on the move, Tajinder Virk - Interim CEO of ZuluTrade, remarked, “ZuluTrade is driven by the world’s largest community of social leaders in wealth management and copy trading. Supporting only licensed brokers on the platform will lend more trust to our investors and ensure a safe and reliable investment environment that will cater to the long-term success of an investor.

It is a fast-paced industry and this move will help the company fulfil its aspiration to continue providing the most transparent, trustworthy and superior investing environment to all its investors, individual brokers and partners.”

About ZuluTrade

ZuluTrade is the largest broker agnostic social wealth management and copy trading platform in the world. It revolutionised copy trading by creating a “one of its kind” conflict free, socially driven, broker and platform neutral social network in 2007.

Catering to both advanced and novice investors, Zulutrade offers the biggest database of signals and strategies currently available across the market. Investors can experience simplified Social Trading across multiple instruments including Forex, Stock CFD’s, Crypto CFD’s, Commodities and Indices.

Over the years ZuluTrade has catered to over 2.5 million investors across 150 countries that have cumulatively transacted over 2.5 trillion USD.

The company is authorized and regulated in the EU by Hellenic Capital and Market Commission (HCMC) and Financial Services Agency (FSA) in Japan. Its parent company, Finvasia Group, has entities across the globe regulated/registered with over 30 regulatory bodies in various capacities.

To find out more, reach out to marketing@zulutrade.com

About FINVASIA

Finvasia is a global enterprise that owns and operates over a dozen brands in financial services, fintech, blockchain, real estate, healthcare and technology sectors. The group invests and actively builds technology and engineering oriented products that solve real life problems.

The company’s mission is to build sustainable and ethical businesses with the use of science and technology that will permanently change the way problems are solved across various industry segments. Finvasia, along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns, is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities.