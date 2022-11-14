Zulutrade, the oldest social wealth management platform, has launched Integrated Broker Partnerships. The added feature is the first of its kind in the social trading space. The landmark integration will simplify the trading journey for investors and contribute towards a broker agnostic ecosystem that enhances the overall user experience.’

Ever since the acquisition of the largest platform for social trading by Finvasia Group, ZuluTrade has seen a constant upswing in its user base. The company last reported a 250% year on year increase in its traffic and registrations.

According to the social network, the biggest challenge stems from the misconception that ZuluTrade is a traditional broker, and hence, clients tend to criticise the portal's lengthy compliance process.

To make the client’s journey seamless and to create a fast onboarding process, ZuluTrade has started partnering with some of the largest and most successful brokerages in the world where the broker’s account opening process will be directly integrated with ZuluTrade and the client will never have to leave ZuluTrade’s website.

This will make the client's journey smooth and both broker and ZuluTrade will see higher and more efficient client conversion rates. ZuluTrade will extend the online KYC tool that meets global AML/CFT and data protection rules.

Tajinder Virk, CEO of ZuluTrade, added, “this integration is both important and critical for our users. We want to maintain a broker neutral platform and at the same time provide the highest level of safety and security both to our clients and the brokers. While we will continue to serve all brokers across the world, we will only add the most trusted brokers as integrated brokers on our platform that will bring a high level of trust and conflict free investment experience to our clients.”

ZuluTrade’s Integrated Broker will be a part of the company’s upcoming platform 2.0 that will include an array of enhanced social and technological features.