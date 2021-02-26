CFTC Commitments of Traders: Pound gets a bit of love
Weekly forex futures positioning data for the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday, February 23, 2021:
- EUR long 138K vs 140K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- GBP long 31K vs 22K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- JPY long 29K vs 37K long last week. Longs trimmed by 8K
- CHF long 12K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
- AUD short 2K vs 3K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- NZD long 15K vs 14K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CAD long 9K vs 8K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
The break higher in sterling finally resonated with speculators as they waded in. It will be interesting to see if it inches above last year's high in the week-ahead report or if specs were rattled by the volatility this week.