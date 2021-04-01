FX option expiries for 1 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1800 (€468m), 1.1850 (€1.1bn)

USD/JPY: 109.35 ($585m), 110.00 ($532m), 111.00 ($790m)

USD/CAD: 1.2450 ($1.5bn), 1.2600-10 ($1.5bn)

AUD/JPY: 85.85 (A$664m)

A couple of key ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.





For USD/JPY, the one at 111.00 isn't too significant but just be mindful of offers and potential barriers seen at the figure level that may add to a ceiling for now.





There are larger ones on the board today but they are layered at much lower levels than the current spot price i.e. 106.85 ($1.3bn), 107.00 ($988m), 108.00 ($969m), so they don't matter all too much given where price action is now.





Meanwhile, the ones for USD/CAD may see price action keep more sticky in and around current levels with the key hourly moving averages also in play currently.





Looking to tomorrow, there isn't any major ones to take note of and it isn't too surprising given that it coincides with the Easter holiday - despite non-farm payrolls.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



