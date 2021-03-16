FX option expiries for 16 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€792m), 1.1935 (€330m), 1.2050 (€662m)
  • USD/JPY: 109.15 ($770m)
  • GBP/USD: 1.3750 (£797m)
  • USD/CHF: 0.9220 ($720m)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2530 ($410m), 1.2550 ($480m), 1.2800 ($1.2bn)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7650 (A$1.4bn), 0.7670 (A$532m), 0.7700 (A$456m), 0.7770 (A$755m)
There are a couple of decent-sized expiries nearby for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, and AUD/USD and given how the market may remain more lackadaisical ahead of the Fed, they may offer some points of interest if anything else.

That said, I wouldn't be surprised if price action remains more subdued in the day ahead.

Looking further out this week though, there are a few key ones to take note of:

EUR/USD
- 1.1900 (€1.4bn) on 17/3
- 1.2000 (€1.2bn) on 17/3
- 1.1900 (€1.4bn) on 18/3
- 1.2000 (€933m) on 18/3

USD/JPY
- 108.50 ($1.1bn) on 17/3

AUD/USD
- 0.7750 (A$1.6bn) on 18/3

EUR/GBP
- 0.8600 (€1.2bn) on 17/3
- 0.8600 (€1.4bn) on 18/3

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.
