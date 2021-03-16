FX option expiries for 16 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€792m), 1.1935 (€330m), 1.2050 (€662m)

USD/JPY: 109.15 ($770m)

GBP/USD: 1.3750 (£797m)

USD/CHF: 0.9220 ($720m)

USD/CAD: 1.2530 ($410m), 1.2550 ($480m), 1.2800 ($1.2bn)

AUD/USD: 0.7650 (A$1.4bn), 0.7670 (A$532m), 0.7700 (A$456m), 0.7770 (A$755m)

There are a couple of decent-sized expiries nearby for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, and AUD/USD and given how the market may remain more lackadaisical ahead of the Fed, they may offer some points of interest if anything else.





That said, I wouldn't be surprised if price action remains more subdued in the day ahead.





Looking further out this week though, there are a few key ones to take note of:





EUR/USD

- 1.1900 (€1.4bn) on 17/3

- 1.2000 (€1.2bn) on 17/3

- 1.1900 (€1.4bn) on 18/3



- 1.2000 (€933m) on 18/3





USD/JPY

- 108.50 ($1.1bn) on 17/3





AUD/USD

- 0.7750 (A$1.6bn) on 18/3





EUR/GBP

- 0.8600 (€1.2bn) on 17/3

- 0.8600 (€1.4bn) on 18/3







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



