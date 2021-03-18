FX option expiries for 18 March 10am New York cut
A look at what is on the board for today
- EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€1.6bn), 1.1950 (€622m), 1.2000 (€1.3bn)
- USD/JPY: 107.75 ($587m), 109.30 ($430m)
- GBP/USD: 1.3950 (£620m)
- USD/CAD: 1.2685 ($1.2bn)
- AUD/USD: 0.7715 (A$774m), 0.7750 (A$1.9bn), 0.7850 (A$1.3bn)
- EUR/GBP: 0.8500 (€720m), 0.8600 (€1.7bn), 0.8625 (€1.2bn)
- AUD/NZD: 1.0770 (A$1.2bn)
A couple of large ones to take note of for today, highlighted in bold.
For EUR/USD and AUD/USD, the large expiries on either side of the current spot price is likely to keep price action more sandwiched as the market digests the post-Fed narrative ahead of the weekend.
The 100-hour moving average for AUD/USD @ 0.7751 also provides an additional layer of support in case price does creep lower, so that is one to watch.
Other than that, there are a couple of sizable ones for EUR/GBP and AUD/NZD that may also keep any moves in-check before they roll off later in the day.
Here is what else to take note of tomorrow before the weekend:
EUR/USD
- 1.1950 (€797m) 19/3
- 1.2000 (€924m) 19/3
USD/JPY
- 108.45-50 ($1.1bn) 19/3
- 109.00 ($840m) 19/3
For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.