FX option expiries for 18 March 10am New York cut

EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€1.6bn) , 1.1950 (€622m), 1.2000 (€1.3bn)

, 1.1950 (€622m), USD/JPY: 107.75 ($587m), 109.30 ($430m)

GBP/USD: 1.3950 (£620m)

USD/CAD: 1.2685 ($1.2bn)

AUD/USD: 0.7715 (A$774m), 0.7750 (A$1.9bn) , 0.7850 (A$1.3bn)

, EUR/GBP: 0.8500 (€720m), 0.8600 (€1.7bn) , 0.8625 (€1.2bn)

, AUD/NZD: 1.0770 (A$1.2bn)

For EUR/USD and AUD/USD, the large expiries on either side of the current spot price is likely to keep price action more sandwiched as the market digests the post-Fed narrative ahead of the weekend.





The 100-hour moving average for AUD/USD @ 0.7751 also provides an additional layer of support in case price does creep lower, so that is one to watch.





Other than that, there are a couple of sizable ones for EUR/GBP and AUD/NZD that may also keep any moves in-check before they roll off later in the day.





Here is what else to take note of tomorrow before the weekend:





EUR/USD

- 1.1950 (€797m) 19/3

- 1.2000 (€924m) 19/3





USD/JPY

- 108.45-50 ($1.1bn) 19/3

- 109.00 ($840m) 19/3







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



