FX option expiries for 18 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€1.6bn), 1.1950 (€622m), 1.2000 (€1.3bn)
  • USD/JPY: 107.75 ($587m), 109.30 ($430m)
  • GBP/USD: 1.3950 (£620m)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2685 ($1.2bn)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7715 (A$774m), 0.7750 (A$1.9bn), 0.7850 (A$1.3bn)
  • EUR/GBP: 0.8500 (€720m), 0.8600 (€1.7bn), 0.8625 (€1.2bn)
  • AUD/NZD: 1.0770 (A$1.2bn)
A couple of large ones to take note of for today, highlighted in bold.

For EUR/USD and AUD/USD, the large expiries on either side of the current spot price is likely to keep price action more sandwiched as the market digests the post-Fed narrative ahead of the weekend.

The 100-hour moving average for AUD/USD @ 0.7751 also provides an additional layer of support in case price does creep lower, so that is one to watch.

Other than that, there are a couple of sizable ones for EUR/GBP and AUD/NZD that may also keep any moves in-check before they roll off later in the day.

Here is what else to take note of tomorrow before the weekend:

EUR/USD
- 1.1950 (€797m) 19/3
- 1.2000 (€924m) 19/3

USD/JPY
- 108.45-50 ($1.1bn) 19/3
- 109.00 ($840m) 19/3
For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

