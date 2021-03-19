FX option expiries for 19 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1888 (€571m), 1.1900 (€455m), 1.1925-35 (€855m) , 1.1950 (€902m) , 1.2000 (€1.3bn)

, , USD/JPY: 108.50 ($611m), 109.00 ($840m), 109.50 ($480m)

GBP/USD: 1.3900 (£450m)

USD/CAD: 1.2450 ($547m), 1.2500 ($500m), 1.2550 ($645m)

AUD/USD: 0.7750 (A$719m)

EUR/GBP: 0.8600-10 (€925m)

A couple of key ones to take note of in the day ahead, as highlighted in bold.





For EUR/USD, there are modest-sized expiries just near 1.1900 but the larger ones are layered above the current spot price with the ones at 1.1925-35 one to be mindful of, since it overlaps with the confluence of key hourly moving averages @ 1.1926.





But the bigger one at 1.2000 is likely to help limit any upside in the pair still.





AUD/USD is also seeing one close to its key hourly moving averages @ 0.7746-56 so that might offer some added attraction around the near-term levels in the session ahead.





Looking out to next week, here's what is on the board for the time being:





EUR/USD

- 1.1990-00 (€863m) 22/3





USD/JPY

- 108.75 ($758m) 22/3

- 108.00 ($2.0bn) 23/3

- 108.12 ($1.8bn) 23/3





USD/CAD

- 1.2600 ($709m) 22/3





AUD/USD

- 0.7750 (A$1.1bn) 23/3





NZD/USD

- 0.7080 (NZ$1.2bn) 22/3





AUD/NZD

- 1.0790 (A$1.6bn) 23/3







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



