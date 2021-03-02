FX option expiries for 2 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.2065 (€860m)
  • USD/JPY: 105.90 ($590m), 106.00-10 ($1.2bn), 106.30-35 ($671m), 107.00 ($552m), 107.50 ($600m)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2550 ($310m)
  • USD/CHF: 0.9030 ($710m), 0.9400 ($1.0bn)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7725-35 (A$348m), 0.7850 (A$313m), 0.7875 (A$589m)
  • NZD/USD: 0.7150 (NZ$685m), 0.7300 (NZ$281m)
  • AUD/JPY: 79.75 (A$460m)
There are some decent-sized ones nearby for EUR/USD and USD/JPY but nothing too large to really draw price action all too much today. As such, risk sentiment in the market will likely be a bigger influence all things considered.

