FX option expiries for 2 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.2065 (€860m)

USD/JPY: 105.90 ($590m), 106.00-10 ($1.2bn) , 106.30-35 ($671m), 107.00 ($552m), 107.50 ($600m)

, 106.30-35 ($671m), 107.00 ($552m), 107.50 ($600m) USD/CAD: 1.2550 ($310m)

USD/CHF: 0.9030 ($710m), 0.9400 ($1.0bn)

AUD/USD: 0.7725-35 (A$348m), 0.7850 (A$313m), 0.7875 (A$589m)

NZD/USD: 0.7150 (NZ$685m), 0.7300 (NZ$281m)

AUD/JPY: 79.75 (A$460m)

There are some decent-sized ones nearby for EUR/USD and USD/JPY but nothing too large to really draw price action all too much today. As such, risk sentiment in the market will likely be a bigger influence all things considered.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



