FX option expiries for 2 November 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Just one relatively large one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.1585, which could keep price action more sticky close to 1.1600 as the key hourly moving averages may also limit gains at 1.1608-17.

Besides that, there isn't much else that stands out as the trading day today will be one that is engulfed by the countdown to the FOMC meeting tomorrow.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

