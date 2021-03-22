FX option expiries for 22 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.1840-50 (€1.0bn), 1.1875 (€381m), 1.1990-00 (€864m)
  • USD/JPY: 108.75 ($1.1bn), 109.05 ($605m)
  • USD/CHF: 0.9250 ($535m)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2600 ($989m)
  • NZD/USD: 0.7080 (NZ$1.2bn), 0.7400 (NZ$1.0bn)
  • EUR/GBP: 0.8525 (€650m)
A couple of large ones to take note of for the day ahead, as highlighted in bold.

Notably for EUR/USD, the expiries at 1.1840-50 also sits around the 200-day moving average @ 1.1846 so that adds an extra layer that may help to limit the downside.

As much as there is an anchor for USD/JPY at 108.75 today, Treasury yields and Japanese fiscal year-end flows may be the more important factor this week but look out for a host of larger expiries closer to 108.00 in the days ahead as well.

Here's a look of what else is on the board for the week:

EUR/USD
- 1.1800 (€928m) 25/3
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

USD/JPY
- 108.00 ($2.0bn) 23/3
- 108.12 ($1.2bn) 23/3
- 108.00 ($1.2bn) 24/3
- 109.30 ($1.0bn) 25/3

AUD/USD
- 0.7750 (A$1.1bn) 23/3
- 0.7765 (A$1.1bn) 26/3

AUD/NZD
- 1.0790 (A$1.6bn) 23/3

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose