FX option expiries for 22 March 10am New York cut
A look at what is on the board for today
- EUR/USD: 1.1840-50 (€1.0bn), 1.1875 (€381m), 1.1990-00 (€864m)
- USD/JPY: 108.75 ($1.1bn), 109.05 ($605m)
- USD/CHF: 0.9250 ($535m)
- USD/CAD: 1.2600 ($989m)
- NZD/USD: 0.7080 (NZ$1.2bn), 0.7400 (NZ$1.0bn)
- EUR/GBP: 0.8525 (€650m)
A couple of large ones to take note of for the day ahead, as highlighted in bold.
Notably for EUR/USD, the expiries at 1.1840-50 also sits around the 200-day moving average @ 1.1846 so that adds an extra layer that may help to limit the downside.
As much as there is an anchor for USD/JPY at 108.75 today, Treasury yields and Japanese fiscal year-end flows may be the more important factor this week but look out for a host of larger expiries closer to 108.00 in the days ahead as well.
Here's a look of what else is on the board for the week:
EUR/USD
- 1.1800 (€928m) 25/3
USD/JPY
- 108.00 ($2.0bn) 23/3
- 108.12 ($1.2bn) 23/3
- 108.00 ($1.2bn) 24/3
- 109.30 ($1.0bn) 25/3
AUD/USD
- 0.7750 (A$1.1bn) 23/3
- 0.7765 (A$1.1bn) 26/3
AUD/NZD
- 1.0790 (A$1.6bn) 23/3
