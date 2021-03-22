FX option expiries for 22 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1840-50 (€1.0bn) , 1.1875 (€381m), 1.1990-00 (€864m)

USD/JPY: 108.75 ($1.1bn) , 109.05 ($605m)

, 109.05 ($605m) USD/CHF: 0.9250 ($535m)

USD/CAD: 1.2600 ($989m)

NZD/USD: 0.7080 (NZ$1.2bn), 0.7400 (NZ$1.0bn)

EUR/GBP: 0.8525 (€650m)

A couple of large ones to take note of for the day ahead, as highlighted in bold.





Notably for EUR/USD, the expiries at 1.1840-50 also sits around the 200-day moving average @ 1.1846 so that adds an extra layer that may help to limit the downside.





As much as there is an anchor for USD/JPY at 108.75 today, Treasury yields and Japanese fiscal year-end flows may be the more important factor this week but look out for a host of larger expiries closer to 108.00 in the days ahead as well.





Here's a look of what else is on the board for the week:





EUR/USD

- 1.1800 (€928m) 25/3





USD/JPY

- 108.00 ($2.0bn) 23/3

- 108.12 ($1.2bn) 23/3

- 108.00 ($1.2bn) 24/3

- 109.30 ($1.0bn) 25/3





AUD/USD

- 0.7750 (A$1.1bn) 23/3

- 0.7765 (A$1.1bn) 26/3





AUD/NZD

- 1.0790 (A$1.6bn) 23/3







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



