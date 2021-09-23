FX option expiries for 23 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





In particular, the large one for EUR/USD at 1.1700 is likely to keep price action more contained as it acts as a magnet in holding the pair close to the figure level.





There is also larger chunks seen closer to 1.1745-50 so that may limit any major upside in the pair in European morning trade.





Meanwhile, the ones for USD/JPY adds to another layer alongside the key hourly moving averages (seen at 109.64-67) in keeping price action more limited just below 110.00.





As for the one in AUD/USD, it is helping to keep price action a little bit more sticky - as seen over the past few days - around 0.7220-50 but just be wary that the 100-hour moving average is seen at 0.7255 and a push above that may open up some room to roam higher for the pair towards the 200-hour moving average at 0.7293.







