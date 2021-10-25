FX option expiries for 25 October 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing significant on the board for today but there will be a couple of bigger ones to look out for in the week ahead.





Of note, keep in mind that there are large expiries for EUR/USD closer to 1.1600 throughout the week, so that might be a level to watch in case there is some downside momentum taking shape in the following days.





For now, expect the usual drivers i.e. risk mood, technicals to continue to impact trading sentiment as we get things going on the new week.







