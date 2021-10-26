FX option expiries for 26 October 10am New York cut
A look at what is on the board for today
A couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.
For EUR/USD, the large ones today and over the next few days close to 1.1600 could keep price action more sticky ahead of the ECB meeting even as sellers establish a more downside bias in the near-term to start the new week.
That is just one to be mindful about considering the quieter conditions so far.
Meanwhile, the large one for USD/JPY at 114.50 is not likely to come into play as the 114.00 level and confluence of key near-term resistance at 113.95-00 is perhaps the more important point of interest for price action in the sessions ahead.
Besides that, the large one for USD/CAD may help to add another layer to short-term resistance at the 1.2400 level as buyers have struggled to keep a push beyond that as the pair consolidates a little after the recent drop towards 1.2300.
