FX option expiries for 26 October 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
A couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

For EUR/USD, the large ones today and over the next few days close to 1.1600 could keep price action more sticky ahead of the ECB meeting even as sellers establish a more downside bias in the near-term to start the new week.

That is just one to be mindful about considering the quieter conditions so far.

Meanwhile, the large one for USD/JPY at 114.50 is not likely to come into play as the 114.00 level and confluence of key near-term resistance at 113.95-00 is perhaps the more important point of interest for price action in the sessions ahead.

Besides that, the large one for USD/CAD may help to add another layer to short-term resistance at the 1.2400 level as buyers have struggled to keep a push beyond that as the pair consolidates a little after the recent drop towards 1.2300.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose