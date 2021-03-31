FX option expiries for 31 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1650 (€714m), 1.1750 (€1.2bn) , 1.1775 (€1.0bn) , 1.1800 (€1.2bn) , 1.1850 (€1.4bn), 1.1900 (€1.8bn), 1.1925 (€1.3bn)

, GBP/USD: 1.3650 (£482m), 1.3800 (£921m)

USD/CHF: 0.9250 ($660m)

USD/CAD: 1.2500 ($837m), 1.2650 ($780m)

AUD/USD: 0.7500 (A$1.3bn) , 0.7600 (A$624m), 0.7650 (A$774m), 0.7700 (A$999m)

EUR/AUD: 1.5450-60 (€696m)

It is month-end and quarter-end, so that it isn't too surprising to see a chunk of notable expiries across the board. I've highlighted the key ones in bold.





There are large ones sitting on top of EUR/USD spot price that may limit gains on the day, alongside other key near-term technical levels in general.





Likewise, there are downside anchors for USD/JPY as well to limit any major drop if there are wild swings that lie in the trading day ahead.





Although AUD/USD has a chunk of expiries on either side of the current spot price, there are modest-sized ones close to 0.7600-50 that could keep price action contained.





Besides that, there are big ones rolling off for EUR/GBP, AUD/JPY, and EUR/AUD near the current spot price so that might offer some stickiness on the day.





The rest of the week doesn't promise much else. Here's a look at what to expect:





EUR/USD

- 1.1850 (€1.1bn) 1/4





USD/CAD

- 1.2450 ($1.5bn) 1/4

- 1.2600-10 ($1.3bn) 1/4





AUD/JPY

- 85.85 (A$664m) 1/4







