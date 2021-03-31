FX option expiries for 31 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.1650 (€714m), 1.1750 (€1.2bn), 1.1775 (€1.0bn), 1.1800 (€1.2bn), 1.1850 (€1.4bn), 1.1900 (€1.8bn), 1.1925 (€1.3bn)
  • USD/JPY: 110.00 ($2.6bn), 110.15-20 ($1.3bn)
  • GBP/USD: 1.3650 (£482m), 1.3800 (£921m)
  • USD/CHF: 0.9250 ($660m)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2500 ($837m), 1.2650 ($780m)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7500 (A$1.3bn), 0.7600 (A$624m), 0.7650 (A$774m), 0.7700 (A$999m)
  • EUR/GBP: 0.8515-25 (€1.1bn), 0.8540-50 (€1.3bn), 0.8600 (€1.3bn)
  • AUD/JPY: 84.45 (A$782m)
  • EUR/AUD: 1.5450-60 (€696m)
It is month-end and quarter-end, so that it isn't too surprising to see a chunk of notable expiries across the board. I've highlighted the key ones in bold.

There are large ones sitting on top of EUR/USD spot price that may limit gains on the day, alongside other key near-term technical levels in general.

Likewise, there are downside anchors for USD/JPY as well to limit any major drop if there are wild swings that lie in the trading day ahead.

Although AUD/USD has a chunk of expiries on either side of the current spot price, there are modest-sized ones close to 0.7600-50 that could keep price action contained.

Besides that, there are big ones rolling off for EUR/GBP, AUD/JPY, and EUR/AUD near the current spot price so that might offer some stickiness on the day.

The rest of the week doesn't promise much else. Here's a look at what to expect:

EUR/USD
- 1.1850 (€1.1bn) 1/4

USD/CAD
- 1.2450 ($1.5bn) 1/4
- 1.2600-10 ($1.3bn) 1/4

AUD/JPY
- 85.85 (A$664m) 1/4

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

