FX option expiries for 6 July 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of key ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.





In particular, there are big ones layered for EUR/USD from 1.1865 through to 1.1905 so that may anchor price action with topside also limited by the 200-hour moving average in the pair, seen @ 1.1893 currently.





As for USD/JPY, there is also a bit of a lid closer to 111.00 perhaps with large expiries slated to roll off at the figure level later in the day.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



