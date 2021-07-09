FX option expiries for 9 July 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
There are a couple of big ones layered for EUR/USD, as highlighted in bold.

That is likely to help keep price action more anchored around current spot levels, with topside also limited by the 200-hour moving average @ 1.1853 currently.

Elsewhere, there is a modest sized one for USD/CAD near 1.2500 that could limit near-term downside before rolling off later in the day.

