FX option expiries for the 10am New York cut on Friday, 11 December

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board today

  • EUR/USD: 1.2100 (€926m)
  • USD/JPY: 104.50 ($601m)
  • GBP/USD: 1.3200 (£240m), 1.3400 (£339m)
  • NZD/USD: 0.7070 (N$260m)
The only one that stands out is EUR/USD at 1.2100, which may keep a floor in price action if the dollar is to recoup some ground in the coming hours.

Besides that, there isn't much else of note. Looking to next week though, EUR/USD has a couple of big ones to watch being:

14 December
- 1.2175 (€860m)

15 December
- 1.2100 (€1.1bn)
- 1.2125-35 (€1.0bn)
For more info on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

