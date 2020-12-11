FX option expiries for the 10am New York cut on Friday, 11 December
A look at what is on the board today
The only one that stands out is EUR/USD at 1.2100, which may keep a floor in price action if the dollar is to recoup some ground in the coming hours.
- EUR/USD: 1.2100 (€926m)
- USD/JPY: 104.50 ($601m)
- GBP/USD: 1.3200 (£240m), 1.3400 (£339m)
- NZD/USD: 0.7070 (N$260m)
Besides that, there isn't much else of note. Looking to next week though, EUR/USD has a couple of big ones to watch being:
14 December
- 1.2175 (€860m)
15 December
- 1.2100 (€1.1bn)
- 1.2125-35 (€1.0bn)
- 1.2175 (€1.0bn)
