April

March seasonals provided a good clue for what might happen in the month.

For starters, March is the second-strongest month for USD/JPY and that was tailwind as the pair rose to the 152.00 level after an early-month dip on BOJ tightening reports.

In March I wrote:

The real trade may be setting up for April strength, which could coincide with stronger signs of central bank easing.

What are those April trends?

  • Best month of the year for cable
  • April is the strongest month for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Comp
  • Also the strongest month for the MSCI World Index
  • Best month of the year for the DAX
  • For oil. the April-June period is the strongest of the year
  • Copper seasonals remain strong through April
  • It's the strongest month (by far) for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
  • Second best month of the year for EUR/USD
  • Second best month for the Shanghai Comp
  • Drilling down further, the period of April 5-18 has historically been strongest

Some help for AUD/USD from support nearby and seasonals?

AUDUSD daily
AUDUSD daily