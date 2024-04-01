March seasonals provided a good clue for what might happen in the month.

For starters, March is the second-strongest month for USD/JPY and that was tailwind as the pair rose to the 152.00 level after an early-month dip on BOJ tightening reports.

In March I wrote:

The real trade may be setting up for April strength, which could coincide with stronger signs of central bank easing.

What are those April trends?

Best month of the year for cable

April is the strongest month for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Comp

Also the strongest month for the MSCI World Index

Best month of the year for the DAX

For oil. the April-June period is the strongest of the year

Copper seasonals remain strong through April

It's the strongest month (by far) for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY

Second best month of the year for EUR/USD

Second best month for the Shanghai Comp

Drilling down further, the period of April 5-18 has historically been strongest

Some help for AUD/USD from support nearby and seasonals?