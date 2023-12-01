There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0900 mark, which could act as a bit of a magnet in keeping price action more contained in the session ahead. That is if bond yields are also trading more sideways before the expiries roll off later in the day.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 148.50, which sits near the 200-hour moving average of 148.44 currently. Put together, that could help to keep a lid on any upside push in the pair later in the session; all else being equal across broader markets that is.

