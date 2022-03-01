EUR/USD: 1.1100-10 (€572m), 1.1200-10 (€844m), 1.1264-75 (€1.2bn), 1.1345-60 (€1.4bn)

USD/JPY: 114.70 ($507m), 115.70-80 ($581m)

AUD/USD: 0.7150-60 (A$521m), 0.7190-05 (A$682m)

Nothing too significant on the board today and given market conditions, it's all about the risk mood for the most part and trading sentiment will also be subject to headline swings still.

I'll try to get a broader overview of the expiries (as per before) in the next few days, apologies in the meantime as there's some technical issues in retrieving them.