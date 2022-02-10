Just one rather notable large one on the board for today, as highlighted in bold.

That is for AUD/USD once again around the region of 0.7150-75, worth a little over A$2 billion. That could help to keep price action a little more sticky before we get to the US consumer inflation report. Ultimately, the key risk event will be the main influence of price action on the day.

Besides that, look out for a rather large chunk of expiries for USD/CAD at 1.2650-70 worth over $5 billion tomorrow. That might draw some attention but let's see how markets react to the data later before trying to fit this in.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.