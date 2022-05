Just a couple to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CAD at 1.2950 and 1.3000, which is arguably trapping price action ahead of the US CPI report release later in the day. The key risk event will eventually dictate sentiment and the market will reaction accordingly but for now, the expiries will perhaps play a role in keeping price action more limited.

