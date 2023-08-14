There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.1000, which I would say might not get much traction on a day like this considering the market mood. The dollar is in a good spot and sellers are pressuring EUR/USD more towards its 100-day moving average at 1.0929 currently. As such, the expiries might not matter much but it could act as an insurance barrier for sellers in case anything crops up.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.