There are some large ones for EUR/USD and USD/JPY to be mindful of but they are seen at a fair distance away from the current spot levels. As such, they are unlikely to come into play before rolling off later in the day.

For now, trading sentiment is more measured with the dollar holding just slightly lower on the day after yesterday's rally. The PMI data might offer something for traders to work with, so that could factor into the expiries' attraction if we do see markets start moving a bit more.

