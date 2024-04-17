There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one being for EUR/USD at 1.0630, which could help to limit price action movement in the session ahead. The pair is consolidating somewhat around 1.0610-40, so the expiries should help to keep that range intact for now.

Then, there is one for USD/CHF at the 0.9100 mark. If anything else, it could keep the pair somewhat supported before the expiries roll off later. But the pair seems to be gyrating around 0.9110-40 mostly for the time being.

Next up is one for USD/CAD at the 1.3800 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance but could help to keep the pair supported until we get to US trading perhaps.

And lastly, there is one for NZD/USD at the 0.5900 level. That could limit any topside price action for the pair, although just be mindful that there is no technical significance attached to it. As such, price could still extend a little higher if risk sentiment picks up in the session ahead.

Besides those, just be mindful of an extremely large one for USD/JPY at 153.00 tomorrow. That could be a pull factor for the pair if we do get some wonky price action in the sessions to come.

