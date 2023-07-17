There aren't any significant expiries to take note of for today. As such, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the technicals for the most part. And in the case of FX since last week, dollar sentiment will also play a big role in price action as we get things started on the new week.

So far, the overall mood is calmer with equities and bonds also not really hinting at much. But if anything else, we should see more action to come after the dollar breakdown last week and with the US retail sales data coming up tomorrow.

