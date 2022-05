Not much in terms of significant expiries today bar one for NZD/USD, as highlighted in bold.

That sits at 0.6300 and doesn't offer too much in terms of technical significance. But for now, amid a weaker dollar and more positive risk mood, that could help to limit downside potential alongside the 200-hour moving average @ 0.6329.

Besides that, there isn't anything else worth noting for today.

