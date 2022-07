There isn't much on the board to really take note of for today. There is a large one for EUR/USD near parity but recent sentiment and price action suggests that it shouldn't really come into play. The 100-hour moving average for the pair at 1.0043 will be a technical point of interest before getting back to par in any case.

There will be bigger expiries to take note of in the week ahead but we'll take it day by day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.