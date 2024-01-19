There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0850, which sits just above its 200-day moving average of 1.0845. Put together, that should provide some support for price action during the session ahead - that is if there is some downside push in the pair to follow - until the expiries roll off.

Then, there is the one for GBP/USD at 1.2650, which could act as a somewhat similar price level to hold price action from any steeper drop. For now, the pair is holding at the 100-hour moving average at 1.2682 after the drop following the poor UK retail sales data here.

