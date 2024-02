There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment will rely mostly on two main factors today. The first being the obvious i.e. US non-farm payrolls data. The second is the action in the bond market. The strong bid in Treasuries this week has made things harder to decipher in broader markets, so let's see if that will continue later today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.