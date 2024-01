There aren't any major expiries to take note of for today. Markets are looking to get settled into the new year, so the resumption and returning flows will be the more important driver this week. That could also see what actually traders are thinking when viewing the macro picture heading into this year. I outlined some food for thoughts here.

As such, don't expect too much impact from the expiries board on the week. For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.