There are just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

They are expiries for EUR/USD at 1.0900, 1.0955, and 1.1000. Put together, that should keep price action more contained and even more so considering the quiet nature of trading sentiment in markets at the moment. It is the wind down period towards the year-end, so thinner flows are very much expected across the board in any case.

But if anything else, the ones at 1.1000 should continue to put a lid on price action for EUR/USD as with recent resistance at the figure level.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.