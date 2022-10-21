There are quite a number of large ones layered out for EUR/USD, as highlighted in bold.

They are all seen in between 0.9700 and 0.9850, with current spot price caught in the middle of that right now. The way I would view this would be to put together the expiries with the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 0.9765 and 0.9805 respectively to pinpoint any significant levels that may come into play.

If we do see price fall below 0.9765, then perhaps we could see the lower end of the expiries at 0.9700-25 come into play to limit any downside push before rolling off later today. Likewise, topside action could be more limited closer to 0.9840-50 as such. Any such moves will be dependent on risk/dollar sentiment though.

