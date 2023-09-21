There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold. That being for EUR/USD at 1.0600, although it isn't exactly the most technically significant level for the pair at the moment. That title goes to the May low at 1.0635 as highlighted here.

As such, the expiries may not have too much of a pull factor despite it being quite a large one. Instead, the focus of price action should center around whether or not the dollar can push higher to break EUR/USD below 1.0635. Only then perhaps we could see the expiries come into play and limit any downside before rolling off.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.