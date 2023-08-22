There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0900 mark once again. That is likely to help keep price action more contained, especially as we are now hovering in between the 100-hour moving average (1.0886) and the 200-hour moving average (1.0919). In the bigger picture though, the 100-day moving average at 1.0930 is still helping to keep sellers in a good spot in chasing a further downside move. That is the key technical level to watch for now.

