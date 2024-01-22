There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at the 148.00 mark. The level itself doesn't hold much technical significance but could keep price action a bit stickier during the session ahead, that is if there isn't any major gyrations in the bond market and risk sentiment. Otherwise, I'd argue that the price action in yields is still going to be a key factor driving the pair for the most part in trading this week.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.