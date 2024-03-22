There are a couple to take note of for the day ahead, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD, which are layered from 1.0825 to 1.0850. Those expiries are likely to keep price action more compact in the session ahead, as traders also contest the key technical levels here. That might make for a muddier session for the pair, though the dollar remains underpinned so far today. As such, the bias is tilted towards the downside - at least ahead of European trading.

Then, there is the one for AUD/USD at the 0.6500 mark. The pair has so far not run down too quickly to test the figure level. But in case it does later on, the expiries will play a part alongside bids to add an extra layer that sellers need to chew through before running price much lower.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.