There are a couple of large ones to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0900 mark. That runs alongside the 200-hour moving average at the moment. And that should help to put a lid on price action for today, before the expiries roll off later.

Then, there are big ones for AUD/USD from 0.6565 through to 0.6580. That sits in and around the 200-day moving average of 0.6577 and if anything else, could act as a magnet for price action in the session ahead. That might see the pair observe limited movement, barring any major changes to sentiment in the bond market and the risk mood.

