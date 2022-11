There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.0400, though the more critical level on the day would be the 200-day moving average - now seen at 1.0391. As such, put together that might act as a bit of a supportive region for the pair as buyers look to establish a push higher after the dollar faltered following softer data yesterday.

