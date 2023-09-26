There are a couple of notable expiries on the board for today, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0600 mark, although it does not hold much technical significance. Still, sellers are likely to lean on the figure level to put up offers and the expiries will also help to add another layer to that in case we do get some back and forth price action during the session ahead.

Then, there is the one for USD/CAD at 1.3500 which also doesn't really have much technical significance. The pair is seeing price action more limited by its 200-hour moving average, seen at 1.3483 currently, so that is the more relevant near-term level to watch out for. This comes as sellers are looking to keep testing waters below the 200-day moving average at 1.3457 with last week's fall being supported by the 1.3400 mark alongside its 100-day moving average nearby.

