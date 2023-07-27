There is one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being an extremely large set of expiries for EUR/USD at 1.1100-05, which is likely to act as a magnet and limit any upside price action in the session ahead before we get to the ECB policy decision and Lagarde press conference. There are also several large-ish ones for the pair as well but given where the spot price is, the one highlighted is likely the only one to factor into the equation today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.