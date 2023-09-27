There are a couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD near the 1.0600 mark, similar to yesterday. That should keep a lid on price action in any push higher amid an extension of the ranges for today. Sellers remain in control, so offers at the level should also factor into play in keeping price pinned down below that.

Then, there is one for NZD/USD at 0.5945 which may act as a bit of a magnet for price action today. That being said, if risk sells off again later, it's hard for the pair to really keep at nearby levels considering that the expiries at 0.5945 don't really offer much technical significance otherwise.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.