There are some biggish ones for EUR/USD at 1.1150 and 1.1200 but they may not see much play considering that dollar sentiment is the key driver at the moment. The break of support at 1.1186-00 opens up a bit of a slippery slope for EUR/USD towards 1.1000 so that may be more of a draw for price action than the expiries above.

Besides that, there are some large ones for USD/JPY at 115.00 and 116.00 that could limit gains and any upside on the session. So, that might see price action be a bit more sticky unless Treasury yields threaten to run much higher on the day (for now, the moves are more measured).

