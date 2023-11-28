There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at 148.50 but the level doesn't really hold much technical significance. If anything else, it could limit any upside in the pair in the session ahead. But a lot about the trading mood will be determined by action in the bond market, which is keeping little changed so far today.

I reckon the 7-year Treasury notes auction will be more impactful to the pair than what we will see from the expiries today.

