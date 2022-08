There isn't anything significant on the board for today. But just be wary of a set of large expiries for EUR/USD at 0.9900-05 tomorrow worth a whopping €3.3 billion at the moment. That could keep the downside price action in check before rolling off.

There is a decent chunk today at parity but given trading sentiment, it is unlikely to see much focus as the dollar is in firm control of proceedings.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.